Melvin L. Langfitt Sr.
CLARION - Melvin L. Langfitt Sr., 79, of Fairfield, Virginia and formerly of Clarion, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Memorial graveside services for Melvin will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Langfitt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.