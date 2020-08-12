You have permission to edit this article.
Melvin L. Langfitt Sr.,
Melvin L. Langfitt Sr.,

Melvin L. Langfitt Sr.

CLARION - Melvin L. Langfitt Sr., 79, of Fairfield, Virginia and formerly of Clarion, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Augusta Health.

Memorial graveside services for Melvin will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

