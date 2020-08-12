Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CLARION - Melvin L. Langfitt Sr., 79, of Fairfield, Virginia and formerly of Clarion, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Augusta Health.

Memorial graveside services for Melvin will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.