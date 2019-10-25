{{featured_button_text}}

Melicent Ames

SWALEDALE - Melicent Ames, 103, of Swaledale, died Tuesday October 22, 2019, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday at Swaledale United Methodists Church. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield.

Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church.

Retz Funeral Home, Thornton 641-998-2311

