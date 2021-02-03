 Skip to main content
Melba E. Mayer-Leidall
Melba E. Mayer-Leidall, 97 of Osage, IA, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage surrounded by her family.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

