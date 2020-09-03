Megan Keller
Megan Keller, 41, of Blairsburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Funeral services for Megan Keller will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Missionary Alliance Church, 501 3rd Street in Blairsburg, with Pastor Richard Birr officiating. Burial will take place at the Blairsburg Cemetery.
Visitation for Megan Keller will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com. 515-532-2233.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.