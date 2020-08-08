× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Megan B. Mann

Megan B. Mann, age 32, of Boone, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Megan's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Megan and her family.

