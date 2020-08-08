You have permission to edit this article.
Megan B. Mann, age 32, of Boone, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Megan's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Megan and her family.

