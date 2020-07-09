Megan A. Blunt

MASON CITY - Megan Anne Blunt (Dunn), 43, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a courageous 15-month battle with Lymphoma at home.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Following visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 622 15th St. SE, Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Megan Blunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
