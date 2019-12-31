Mayvis K. Johnson
Mayvis K. Johnson, 96, Northwood, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by her family.
A Funeral service for Mayvis will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Silver Lake Lutheran Church 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, with Reverend Randy Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 First Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time on Friday at the church.
Those wishing to give a memorial in her memory may wish to consider memorial contributions be made to Silver Lake Lutheran Church or the Northwood Fire Department.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1008 1st Avenue South
Northwood, IA 50459
10:00AM-11:00AM
705 Silver Lake Road
Northwood, IA 50459
11:00AM
705 Silver Lake Road
Northwood, IA 50459
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.