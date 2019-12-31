Mayvis K. Johnson

Mayvis K. Johnson, 96, Northwood, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by her family.

A Funeral service for Mayvis will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Silver Lake Lutheran Church 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, with Reverend Randy Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 First Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to service time on Friday at the church.

Those wishing to give a memorial in her memory may wish to consider memorial contributions be made to Silver Lake Lutheran Church or the Northwood Fire Department.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459.

