GARNER – Maynard W. Isenberger, 100, of Garner, died Friday, May 15, at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday May 19, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Michael Schafer officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page and available for viewing after the service on the funeral home website Tribute Wall. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Garner United Methodist Church.; 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com