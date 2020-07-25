MASON CITY: Maxine O'Connor, 81, of Mason City, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.