Maxine O’Connor
0 comments

Maxine O’Connor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY: Maxine O'Connor, 81, of Mason City, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine O’Connor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News