CLARION, IOWA - Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey, age 91 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Maxine Bailey will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.