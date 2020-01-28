Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey
Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey

Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey

CLARION, IOWA - Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey, age 91 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Maxine Bailey will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

