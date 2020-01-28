Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey
CLARION, IOWA - Maxine Mae (Young) Bailey, age 91 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services for Maxine Bailey will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.