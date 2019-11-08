Maxine Mae Trettin Tegtmeier
MARSHALLTOWN - Maxine Mae Trettin Tegtmeier, 81, formerly of Rockford, IA died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit St, Marshalltown, IA 50158.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
