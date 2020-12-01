Maxine Anna Louise Rose
Maxine Anna Louise Rose, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Sid Bohls and Pastor Jeni Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.