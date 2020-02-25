Mavis H. Felland

Lake Mills - Mavis H. Felland age 85 of Lake Mills died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home in Lake Mills.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Sion Lutheran Church, 4527 Finch Ave., Lake Mills, IA 50450 with the Rev. Anthony R. Scalisi officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Burial of cremains will take place in church cemetery on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the Sion Lutheran Church and Cemetery.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.

