Mavis Fitzgerald
Mavis Fitzgerald

Mavis Fitzgerald

MASON CITY-Mavis Fitzgerald, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a wake service beginning at 3 p.m.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Swaledale Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Mavis Fitzgerald. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

