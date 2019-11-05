{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Wayne Niles

Los Angeles, CA - Matthew Wayne Niles, 41 of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Lake Mills, IA, died at his residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Services are pending with Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

