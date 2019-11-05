Matthew Wayne Niles
Los Angeles, CA - Matthew Wayne Niles, 41 of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Lake Mills, IA, died at his residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Services are pending with Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Niles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.