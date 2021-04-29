Matthew R. Senne

BRITT-Matthew R. Senne, 39, of Britt passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home.

A private family funeral service will be held at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME. 641-843-3811. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.