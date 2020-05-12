× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Lee Golle

MASON CITY - Matthew Lee Golle, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his Manly, Iowa home on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.. Pastor Dennis Ganz will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Golle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.