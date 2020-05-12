Matthew Lee Golle
MASON CITY - Matthew Lee Golle, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his Manly, Iowa home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.. Pastor Dennis Ganz will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
