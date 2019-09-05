Matthew J. Bauer
Matthew J. Bauer, 39 of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
Arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Globe Gazette.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501.
