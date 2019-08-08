{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Doll

Matthew David “Matt” Doll, age 46, of Clear Lake and formerly of Osage, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his One Vision/Opportunity Village Group Home in Clear Lake, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Following services, there will be a time to greet the family and for light refreshments at the church. Private inurnment services will be held at the Osage Cemetery at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to One Vision/Opportunity Village or Hospice of North Iowa.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, Iowa (641) 732-3706

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

