Matt Doll
Matthew David “Matt” Doll, age 46, of Clear Lake and formerly of Osage, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his One Vision/Opportunity Village Group Home in Clear Lake, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. Following services, there will be a time to greet the family and for light refreshments at the church. Private inurnment services will be held at the Osage Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to One Vision/Opportunity Village or Hospice of North Iowa.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, Iowa (641) 732-3706
