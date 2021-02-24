MaryAnn Susan Jensen

Greene-Private family service for MaryAnn Jensen, 80, of Greene will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday night.

MaryAnn Susan Jensen passed away on February 19th, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Memorial may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.

Services are entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com