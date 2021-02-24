MaryAnn Susan Jensen
Greene-Private family service for MaryAnn Jensen, 80, of Greene will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday night.
MaryAnn Susan Jensen passed away on February 19th, 2021 at home with her family by her side.
Memorial may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Services are entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.