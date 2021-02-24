 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MaryAnn Susan Jensen
0 comments

MaryAnn Susan Jensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MaryAnn Susan Jensen

Greene-Private family service for MaryAnn Jensen, 80, of Greene will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday night.

MaryAnn Susan Jensen passed away on February 19th, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Memorial may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.

Services are entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News