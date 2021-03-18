 Skip to main content
Mary Watson
Mary Watson

Mary Watson

CLEAR LAKE-Mary Watson, 84, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

