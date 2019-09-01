{{featured_button_text}}
CLEAR LAKE --- Mary Sweeten, 95, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Aug. 30. Per her wishes, there will be no service, but a celebration of life for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials to The Humane Society of North Iowa. Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com; Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

