Clear Lake - Mary Rose Henningsen, 93, of Clear Lake, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Fort Dodge Villa Care Center in Fort Dodge.

A graveside inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

