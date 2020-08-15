× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary “Paulette” Dillavou

Clear Lake – Mary “Paulette” Dillavou, 70, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Following the inurnment, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Cypress Room at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa or St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and recommended at the Surf Ballroom.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dillavou as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.