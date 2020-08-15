Mary “Paulette” Dillavou
Clear Lake – Mary “Paulette” Dillavou, 70, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Following the inurnment, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Cypress Room at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake.
In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and recommended at the Surf Ballroom.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
