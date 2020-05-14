Mary Montag
Mary Montag, 98, of West Bend, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday at West Bend Health & Rehab. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday at the West Bend Cemetery in West Bend. Harris Funeral Home in West Bend is handling the arrangements. www.harrisfuneralservices.com.

