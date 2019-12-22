MASON CITY -- Mary M. Paulus, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Epiphany Parish- Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, (641) 423-2372, with a Scriptural wake service to follow. Memorials to MercyOne North Iowa -Hospice or Epiphany Parish; ColonialChapels.com