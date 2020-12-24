Mary M. Hansen
FOREST CITY - Mary M. Hansen, 92 of Forest City passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 28, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Les Green of the Forest City United Methodist Church officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website under her obituary page under the tribute wall.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Home, Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
