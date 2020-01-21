Mary Louise (Holmes) Eliason
CLARION, IOWA - Mary Louise (Holmes) Eliason, age 90 of Moraga, California and formerly of Clarion, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Moraga, California.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Avenue Northwest, in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
