Clear Lake – Mary Lou Mott, 92, of Mason City, formerly Clear Lake, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

