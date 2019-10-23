Mary Lou (Hove) Kloberdanz
CHARLES CITY - Mary Lou (Hove) Kloberdanz, 85, of Charles City, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm with a Rosary being prayed at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
