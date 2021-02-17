 Skip to main content
Mary Lou Boothroyd
Britt-Mary Lou Boothroyd, 73, of Britt, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Services for Mary Lou Boothroyd will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839

