Mary LoEtta Pedelty
MASON CIT, IOWA - Mary LoEtta Pedelty, 85, of Mason City, IA died Monday, August 12, 2019 at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with a one hour prior visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE. Pastor Matthew Muters from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church will be officiating; burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
