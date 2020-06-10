× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary L. Tice

CLARION, IOWA - Mary L. (Nagle) Tice, 93, formerly of Clarion passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Samaritan Bethany Home in Rochester, Minnesota.

Public graveside services for Mary Tice will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, Iowa, with Pastor Mark Young officiating.

Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

