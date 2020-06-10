Mary L. Tice
0 comments

Mary L. Tice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Tice

CLARION, IOWA - Mary L. (Nagle) Tice, 93, formerly of Clarion passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Samaritan Bethany Home in Rochester, Minnesota.

Public graveside services for Mary Tice will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, Iowa, with Pastor Mark Young officiating.

Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News