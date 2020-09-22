 Skip to main content
Mary K. Nelson
Belmond - Mary Kathryn Nelson, daughter to Howard and Gert Shahan, born to Lola Pals Shahan and Peter Pals Jr. on May 25, 1944 in Belmond, Iowa passed away on September 17, 2020. Please see Ewing Funeral Home website for further info.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

