Mary K. Nelson

Belmond - Mary Kathryn Nelson, daughter to Howard and Gert Shahan, born to Lola Pals Shahan and Peter Pals Jr. on May 25, 1944 in Belmond, Iowa passed away on September 17, 2020. Please see Ewing Funeral Home website for further info.