GARNER – Mary Jeann Batham, 74, of Garner, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital, Britt. Memorial service and mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Garner with Rev. Jim Dubert officiatingl inurnment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church; Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, 641-923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com

