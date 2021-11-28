 Skip to main content
Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer

Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer

CLARION-Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer, 86, of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jean Hocraffer will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

