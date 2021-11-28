CLARION-Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer, 86, of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jean Hocraffer will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.