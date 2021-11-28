Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer
CLARION-Mary Jean (Pick) Hocraffer, 86, of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jean Hocraffer will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.