Mary Jane (Thome) Foxen, 83, of New Haven, IA, died Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Our beloved mother passed away after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven, IA with Father Kopacek officiating. Interment will be at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven, IA. Visitation will be November 4 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 4:45 p.m.