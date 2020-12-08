Mary Jane (Bleich) Besch
Mary Jane (Bleich) Besch, 90, of Algona, died December 5, 2020, at the West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday. December 9, 2020, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Whittemore following the funeral. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Five Saints Catholic Parish YouTube Page, www.youtube.com/user/stceceliaalgona. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, or an Alzheimer's organization of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
