Mary H. Alverson
MASON CITY-Mary H. Alverson, 92, of Mason City passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with Rev. Craig Luttrell of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one our prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

