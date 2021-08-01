Mary H. Alverson
MASON CITY-Mary H. Alverson, 92, of Mason City passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with Rev. Craig Luttrell of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be one our prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.