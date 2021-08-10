 Skip to main content
Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox
Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox

Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox

Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox, “Maria”, age 97, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 07, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI.

A graveside service will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

