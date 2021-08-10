Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox

Mary Frances (Ditson) Wilcox, “Maria”, age 97, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 07, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI.

A graveside service will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.