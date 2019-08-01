{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ellen Rowe-Leverne

MASON CITY - Mary Ellen Rowe-Leverne, 82, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mary Rowe-Leverne. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary Ellen Rowe-Leverne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments