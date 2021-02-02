Mary Ellen Ihnen
Mary Ellen Ihnen (Harris) died January 28, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center Hospice with loved ones by her side. In accordance with her wishes she was cremated. Visitation and a memorial service will be held on a later date, with burial at Sunset Rest.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.