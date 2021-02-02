 Skip to main content
Mary Ellen Ihnen
Mary Ellen Ihnen

Mary Ellen Ihnen

Mary Ellen Ihnen (Harris) died January 28, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center Hospice with loved ones by her side. In accordance with her wishes she was cremated. Visitation and a memorial service will be held on a later date, with burial at Sunset Rest.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

