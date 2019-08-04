{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Mary E. Saug, 101, of Mason City, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 29, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Health Center Chapel, 302 2nd St. NE. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Saturday. A private family burial will take place in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Women, 119 South Georgia or the Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary E. Saug
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments