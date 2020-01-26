Mary D. Benish
MASON CITY – Mary Dolores Benish, 98, of Mason City, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating; burial in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a rosary will be said at 6 p.m., followed by a Scriptural wake service; 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

