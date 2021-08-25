Mary B. Graham

GARNER-Mary B. Graham, 47, of Garner passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Monday, August 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City after a brave fight with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., Clear Lake with Pastor Jason Miller officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery east of Garner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at The Dock in Clear Lake and will resume one hour prior to services on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to GoServ Global or to the Maddie and Mason Graham Educational Fund. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com