 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary B. Graham
0 comments

Mary B. Graham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary B. Graham

Mary B. Graham

GARNER-Mary B. Graham, 47, of Garner passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Monday, August 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City after a brave fight with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., Clear Lake with Pastor Jason Miller officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery east of Garner.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at The Dock in Clear Lake and will resume one hour prior to services on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to GoServ Global or to the Maddie and Mason Graham Educational Fund. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News