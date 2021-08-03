Mary Anne Chapman
EAGLE GROVE-Mary Anne Chapman, 89, formerly of Eagle Grove, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny.
Memorial Mass for Mary Anne Chapman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 221 South Jackson Avenue in Eagle Grove, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. There will be a Rosary starting at 4:15 PM and Vigil Service at 4:30 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.