 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Anne Chapman
0 comments

Mary Anne Chapman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Anne Chapman

EAGLE GROVE-Mary Anne Chapman, 89, formerly of Eagle Grove, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny.

Memorial Mass for Mary Anne Chapman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 221 South Jackson Avenue in Eagle Grove, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. There will be a Rosary starting at 4:15 PM and Vigil Service at 4:30 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News