Mary Ann Van Weelden
Mary Ann Van Weelden

Mary Ann Van Weelden

Mary Ann Van Weelden, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021. She was 87.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are recommended. The funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

