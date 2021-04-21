 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann Schraan
0 comments

Mary Ann Schraan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Schraan

ADEL, IA-Mary Ann Schraan, 95, of Adel, formerly of Mason City, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at her daughter's home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Muters officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Mary Schraan Memorial Fund. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News