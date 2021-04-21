Mary Ann Schraan
ADEL, IA-Mary Ann Schraan, 95, of Adel, formerly of Mason City, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at her daughter's home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Muters officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Mary Schraan Memorial Fund. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
