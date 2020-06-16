Mary A. Cornick
MAPLE GROVE, MN: Mary A. Cornick, 73, of Mason City, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at the Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hanford Community Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

