LAKE MILLS – Marvis Ann Risius, 82 of Lake Mills, died Friday, November 20, 2020 peacefully at her home while under hospice care.

Private family memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 28, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa 50450 with Pastor Ryan Henkel of Emmons Lutheran Church officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services Friday. Per state mandate, Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Salem Memorial Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. 641-592-0221

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com

